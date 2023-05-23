Viber says users to get discount on Spotify

MANILA - Viber on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Spotify to offer users of the messaging platform up to 90 percent discount on Spotify Premium Mini services.

Spotify Premium Mini allows 30 song downloads and unlimited ad-free music on 1 mobile device for P1 per day or P26 per week. It is different from Premium plans which start at P149 per month.

Viber said the offer is available for users of its app who are at least 18 years old and are new or existing users of Spotify who have never previously redeemed Spotify offers or have never been subscribers to any Spotify Premium offering.

“To activate the exclusive deal, look for Viber in-app promotions delivered in chats, check out the ‘Explore Screen’ tab, and find posts regarding the partnership on select Viber channels,” Viber said.

Rakuten Viber CEO Ofir Eyal said they partnered with Spotify to provide Viber users with “fun features that are effortless to use.”

“By joining forces with Spotify, Viber not only enriches its users’ lives with an outstanding music experience but it also continues to solidify its status as a top-tier super app,” said Eyal.

Marc Hazan, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Spotify meanwhile said the deal will help introduce Spotify’s premium service to millions of users worldwide.

“We want users all across the globe to be able to access uninterrupted music no matter where they are, especially when they are offline,” said Hazan.

Viber earlier said it was looking to roll out new features this year, including in-app payments.

RELATED VIDEO