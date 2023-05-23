Proposed higher speeds in expressways needs review: regulator

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector Project, Caloocan to Espana segment, as of February 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on Tuesday said the currently imposed speed limits in expressways have basis and that adjustments on this must be thoroughly reviewed.

Ilocos Sur 1st District Rep. Ronald Singson has sought to increase these to 140 kilometers per hour (kph) for passenger cars and motorcycles and 120 kph for buses and trucks, arguing that vehicles could now travel safely because of their features.

Based on the TRB's website, the maximum allowable speed limits for all types of vehicles were capped at 100 kph. A higher speed limit will lessen travel time, said Singson.

But TRB Spokesperson Julius Corpuz said the expressways' current speed limits are "generally compliant" under the requirements of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

"This gives primordial importance sa safety ng ating mga motorista kaya’t siguro po mapapansin ninyo, iba-iba ang mga speed limits ng ating mga expressways sapagkat iyan po’y tinitingnan mabuti muna ng ating mga technical people ng DPWH, ng ating tanggapan kung ano talaga ang nararapat na speed," Corpuz said in a televised briefing.

While they were open to suggestions to have these adjusted, this must be reviewed thoroughly, noting that the current speed limits have "basis."

"May mga basehan tayo kung bakit iyan ang sinet na speed limit natin kaya’t kung tataasan po natin iyan eh titingnan natin kung anong sections ng expressway natin na puwedeng medyo, siguro i-adjust nang kaunti subalit iyan po’y kailangang masusi muna nating pag-aralan," he said.

"Kami naman [ay] bukas ‘no sa mga suhestiyon o tingnan muli ang kondisyon ng ating mga expressway kung may mga portions diyan na puwede pa nating taasan ang speed limit o kailangan bang manatili na lamang ang mga speed limit na sa ngayon ay pinatutupad natin sa ating mga expressway," he added.

The official said the proposed measure was good in terms of setting a safe speed limit in certain sections of the expressways, to be determined by the transport department.

This will cover narrow and winding portions upon the recommendation of his agency and toll operators, he said.

"Kaya nga po kami’y buong pagsisikap na makapagbigay ng ating mga observations and comments during the deliberation of this bill at nang maisama po ang ating mga inputs diyan nang sa ganoon ay mabigyan natin ng—bagama’t mabilis subalit dapat ligtas na paglalakbay ang ating mga motorista," he said.

Video from PTV

When asked what the agency would do regarding potholes or uneven surfaces in expressways, Corpuz said they were addressing it.

At present, he said the TRB is auditing areas or segments that need rehabilitation.

"Ang atin pong tanggapan ay tuluy-tuloy po ang pag-audit ng ating mga tauhan kung saan kailangan nang gampanan ng ating mga toll operators ang pagkukumpuni nitong mga medyo mga potholes na ito at saka mga lubak-lubak na o hindi na nararapat na pavement na nandiyan kaya’t kailangang gawin ng ating mga toll operators right away," he said.