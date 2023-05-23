Board ng Maharlika Investment Corp, bukas sa mga dayuhan: senador

MAYNILA — Bukas ang Maharlika Investment Corporation sa pagkakaroon ng mga dayuhan o naturalized born Filipino bilang mga miyembro ng bubuuing board ng korporasyon.

Ito ang lumabas sa pagpapatuloy ng interpellation ng mga senador sa panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund o MIF ni Sen. Mark Villar.

Naitanong ni Sen. Grace Poe kung puro mga Pilipino ba ang bubuo sa MIC Board.

“For the composition of the board, there’s no requirement of citizenship right? You don’t have to be a naturalized-born Filipino citizen, I’m just curious,” tanong ni Poe.

Paliwanag ni Poe, natanong niya ito dahil may pagkakataon na may mga dayuhan o hindi natural born Filipino ang may mga expertise na maaaring makatulong sa Maharlika Investment Corporation.

“The reason why I'm saying this is sometimes expertise or even reputation of certain board members that we get let’s say from the international community that can be advantageous to us, kasi kung limited tayo sa natural born citizen o sa naturalized Filipino citizen, we might be loosing out on possible credible or even respected members of the financial community that we can tap to be members of the board,” dagdag pa ni Poe.

Sabi naman ni Villar, kasama sa panukala na pagkakaroon ng 9 na miyembro ng board ng bubuuing Maharlika Investment Corporation ay ang 3 puwesto bilang mga independent directors na hindi obligadong mga Filipino.

“The regular directors shall be citizens of the Philippines at least 35 years of age and must be of good moral standing and reputation, if you look at the composition of 9-member board there are three independent directors from the private sector. There’s no citizenship provision for the independent directors,” sabi ni Villar.

Muli ring tiniyak ni Villar ang mga nakalatag na probisyon sa ilalim ng panuklang Maharlika na titiyak sa pagkakaroon ng checks and balances sa pondo nito.

Kasama na rito ang pagiging miyembro ng Board of Directors ng Finance Secretary, mga kinatawan mula sa Landbank, at pagkakaroon ng oversight committee mula sa Mababa at Mataas na Kapulungan ng Kongreso.

Ayon kay Villar, ang House Speaker at ang Senate President ang maaring pumili ng mga magiging miyembro ng bubuuing oversight committee at ang magiging chairman ay ang mga opisyal ng Committee on Banks.

Sabi pa ni Villar, bukas din ang Maharlika Investment Fund na maglagak ng puhunan sa ibang bansa at hindi ito malilimitahan sa mga posibleng investment opportunities sa bansa.

Tinitiyak din aniya sa ilalim ng panukalang Maharlika na hindi makakakuha ng benepisyo ang mga opisyal ng Maharlika Investment Corporation ang mga “dishonorably displaced employees” nito.

