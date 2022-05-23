Presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. addresses the members of the media at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday said there is a need to boost the country's partnership with the United States in terms of trade, instead of just receiving dole outs from the world's largest economy.

"Trade, not aid. Balik pa din tayo doon," he said in a press briefing after US Chargé d'Affaires Heather Variava paid him a courtesy visit.

"We will welcome any assistance for the economy that we can get from the United States, but I said not only a dependence on aid from the United States, but also in trade," he added.

The pitch comes as Marcos seeks to lure more investors to public-private partnership deals under his administration.

"To open the government, the bureaucracy, this administration to the possibility of private-public partnerships, joint ventures [between] the Philippines and America," he said.

"Marami tayong history sa ganiyan, na nagbubukas dito ng kumpaniya na American. So that is a well-established role that we have," he said.

In 2020, the Philippines was the United States' 30th largest goods export market, according to data from the Office of the US Trade Representative.

US goods exports to Philippines that year were pegged at $7.7 billion, while imports from the Philippines totaled $11.1 billion, it said.

"US foreign direct investment (FDI) in Philippines (stock) was $5.2 billion in 2020... [while] the Philippines's FDI in the United States (stock) was $382 million."

The United Stated is also "offering" to provide assistance to mitigate climate change in different countries, including the Philippines, Marcos said.

"They want to take a leadership role in the mitigation of the effects of global warming," he said.

"Top 3 tayo (sa) at risk sa climate change, so that is immediately of great interest."

In 2020, the Philippines was identified as a country which receives the 10th largest average Official Development Assistance (ODA) from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of 37 democracies collaborating to promote sustainable economic growth in developing nations.

While the Philippines received an average of $1.65 million from OECD countries between 2019 and 2020, the country was not part of the top 10 nations receiving ODA from the United States.

Data from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in 2019 showed Japan is the Philippines' top source of ODA as the East Asian country shelled out $8.26 billion, or 46 percent of the Philippines' total ODA.

The Philippines' second largest ODA source is the World Bank, followed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United States, Korea, Australia, and the United Nations.

China is at 8th place as its total ODA to the Philippines is at $364 million or only 2 percent of the Southeast Asian country's total ODA.

