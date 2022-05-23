A fisherman in Taal Lake casts his net with Taal Volcano in the background on June 15, 2021. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday said it launched a financial education game that aims to reinforce good money habits for fisherfolk.

The project aims to educate some 1.9 million fisherfolk nationwide through the game, the central bank said in a statement.

"Fish N’ LEarn simulates real-life events that influence the financial behavior of fishermen and their families. It aims to empower the agri-fisheries sector by reinforcing positive money habits and values among fisherfolk through a fun and interactive game," the BSP said.

The new game will be part of the regular training programs of the DA-BFAR, the BSP said.

Among the key financial literacy and marine conservation concepts embedded in the game are:

• Nurture oceans and aquatic resources

• Save for the future

• Expand income sources by putting up a business

• Get insurance for protection

• Use debt wisely

“Fish N’ Learn is meant to give our fisherfolk the primacy that they deserve by focusing on improving their financial health and overall quality of life, which helps to foster a financially healthy citizenry. Strong public-private partnerships are instrumental to achieve sustainable and scalable programs such as this one,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

The game was turned over to the DA-BFAR in May in time for the celebration of the Farmers’ and Fisherfolk’s Month, the BSO said,

The Fish N' Learn game was developed under the BSP's Financial Education (FinEd) Program for Fishersfolk in partnership with the Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) - Fish Right Program and BDO Foundation, the BSP said.

RELATED VIDEO: