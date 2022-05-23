MANILA - AirAsia Philippines on Monday said it would launch expanded cargo operations in Zamboanga and ramp up flight frequencies in the area to support economic recovery.

Starting in June, AirAsia will commence daily cargo operations in Zamboanga City following the installation of new X-ray machines and the availability of a bigger warehouse, the airline said in a statement.

Flights to and from Zamboanga will also be operated daily starting June to revive tourism in the region, it added. It first flew the route in October 2020.

With the initiatives, AirAsia said it would fly over 200 tons of both passengers and commercial cargo per month.

AirAsia said Zamboanga City is the center of economic activity in the Mindanao region with 90 percent of its cargo requirement allotted to marine products export.

“Zamboanga City is the gateway to the entire peninsula, making it a critical and strategic hub for any transport business. We hope that with the increased flight frequency and expanded cargo operations, we can continue to aid in the growth of the city’s tourism and trade industries," said AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson and Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve Dailisan.

"We are confident that Zamboanga City, through the Zamboanga City International Airport, is poised to be a key economic driver for the region as the country gears for post-pandemic recovery," he added.

Tourist arrivals in Zamboanga dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic but passenger confidence, as well as international tourists, are growing as the restrictions further ease.

