Public utilities urged to fix power lines, telco cables

MANILA - San Jose del Monte Bulacan Rep. Floria Robes has urged concerned businesses to fix hazardous power lines and telco cables in their service areas.

"This representation strongly urges the public utility firms — electricity, internet or cable providers to fix this problem and provide proper services to our citizens. Most especially, to not neglect those who are living in government housing projects, na hindi dahil mura o libreng pabahay lamang ito ng gobyerno ay they deserve substandard and mediocre services," Robes said in a privilege speech on Monday.

"Hypothetically, these cables symbolize 'growth and development' as we move towards urbanization and industrialization, unfortunately, it is not the case. Instead of improving quality of life, these cables cause injuries and/or deaths which drain the finances of the victims or their families. Common denominator ng mga biktima ay walang kabuhayan or kapos sa buhay, na imbes na pangkain ay pangtustos na lang sa pag-papagamot o bayad sa hospital," Robes also said.

"Since it is our duty to determine and ensure the interest of the public is served and promoted, this humble representation would like to remind our service providers that you are imbued with public interest and you are accountable for the effects and consequences of your operation as part of your franchise granted by the government," Robes added. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News