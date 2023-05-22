'One Town, One Product' bill hurdles House

MANILA - The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill that will institutionalize the “One Town, One Product” (OTOP) program.

House Bill 1171 provides a stimulus package for the promotion and development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the countryside using indigenous raw materials with local skills and talents.

“This bill aims to support our MSMEs by providing a package of assistance to develop new, innovative, and more complex products with significant improvement in the areas of quality, product development, design, packaging, standards compliance, marketability, production, capability, and brand development, among others,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

Under the bill, the Department of Trade and Industry will partner with local government units, to provide a comprehensive package of assistance to OTOP Program beneficiaries on the areas of product development, capacity building and training, standards and market compliance, and market access and product promotion.

The program is expected to cover material products and skills-based services known to an area or locality.

It includes agricultural-based products such as coffee, and cacao, agri-processed products like processed meats, and coconut oil; arts and crafts like coco coir, weaves, and bamboo; home and fashion or creative artisanal products like gifts, souvenir items, and furniture; processed food such as fruits and nuts, local delicacies and kakanin (sticky rice cakes), among others; and skills-based services and other products such as hilot or traditional Filipino massage, sculpting, essential oils, and other wellness products.

The bill will also mandate DTI to establish the OTOP Philippines Trustmark that will symbolize the country’s best products, and signify that the services and products have been marked as excellent in terms of quality, design, value, and marketability.

The House will transmit the bill to the Senate for action.

