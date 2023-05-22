Cebu Pacific reopens Laoag-Manila route

MANILA — Cebu Pacific said it relaunched on Monday flights between Laoag and Manila to cater to passengers traveling to and from north Luzon.

Starting May 22, Cebu Pacific will operate daily flights between Manila and Laoag, the airline said.



“We are excited to fly again to Laoag as we continue to grow our domestic network and provide accessible and affordable air travel to every Juan. The relaunch of this route will also strengthen Laoag’s position as a leading tourism and cultural hub in north Luzon,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer.



Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc said the initiatives of Cebu Pacific would boost the province's tourism industry.

Cebu Pacific said Laoag is its 35th destination under its domestic network.

