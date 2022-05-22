Senator Imee Marcos, then former Ilocos governor, guests on DZMM's Ikaw Na Ba Senatorial candidates' interview, December 11, 2018. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Senator Imee Marcos on Sunday said she backs extending the work-from-home programs for BPOs until the government's state of calamity declaration ends in September.

Marcos also noted that while the Department of Finance issued a back-to-office order, the government had approved work-from-home programs even before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Companies in export zones are now afraid of losing their tax incentives if they don’t resume all operations on-site. But their work-from-home programs were approved as early as 2017, which the Telecommuting Act of 2018 also supports,” Marcos said.

The DOF however had earlier pointed out that remote work was allowed for firms except those registered in economic zones that received tax perks. The tax code would need to be amended to allow firms in economic zones to keep remote work arrangements while retaining their fiscal incentives.

Marcos meanwhile said this "discouraged the entry of more foreign investors and would make it harder for the next administration to keep investment growth on track."

She said working from home "helps employees save on fuel and commuting costs, besides minimizing traffic and public transport congestion."

"Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) like community groceries, restaurants, and delivery services would also thrive where employees worked from home," Marcos said in her statement.

