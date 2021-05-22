Business Mentor: Strategizing to increase your customer base

People visit a local food and merchandise price-discounted bazaar, dubbed ‘Bagsakan’ sale of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotions at Festival Mall in Alabang Muntinlupa on September 04, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

An entrepreneur who is just starting up wants to dominate the local market. But after a while, you also want to be popular beyond the small radius of your city.

Your next goal is to make your brand known to a bigger audience. Wouldn’t it be great to take your business to a national level? So, how do we make that possible? Here are a few tips that can help you achieve your goal.

1. Use the power of social media

Social media can do wonders for your business. You just need to learn how to navigate these platforms and learn to communicate with your customers in a timely manner. Customers feel special when they know that they are given attention when they inquire about the products that you offer, or if you listen to their suggestions. Through them, you can truly go big with your business because their feedback matters.

You should start building your business profile as soon as you start your business. This will increase the market’s awareness of your brand. What is great about these platforms is that you can readily join any group which is already interested in the products that you have. Engaging with these individuals can slowly get you the attention you need for your business.

But beware of buying “followers.” Some people may reach out to you and offer a number of followers for a certain price. Sadly, most or probably all of these are dummy accounts that can be of no help to your business.

It is much better to grow your audience by reaching a specific target market. Make sure that you stay creative and unique with your content if you want to reach the national level.

Don’t just post anything, but strive to make people engage you with every post. One of the best ways to engage your followers is to hold an online contest where you let your audience participate. Giving them coupons or vouchers can help you generate leads. People also respond positively if they know that they get something from their efforts.

2. Launch a press release

A press release reaches out to various media outlets and lets them help you with marketing your business. It is a news brief that provides information about the latest happenings surrounding a company or a brand. It is used to inform others about what to expect, whether it is about the release of a new product, an upcoming event, a new partnership, and more.

A press release is published by the media outlets and not you. You submit the details to a media outlet in hopes of them publishing the story. Just imagine if huge media outlets pick up your story. This could help you reach out to millions of their subscribers. There is no guarantee that it will be published though. Thus, the press release should be written properly and be as interesting as possible.

Make it serious and direct to the point. Focus more on the 5Ws and 1H- Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How, so that the press release covers everything that people need to know about. Make an enticing headline to get noticed. One tip in writing a press release – if you are aiming to get a press release published by a specific media outlet, try to write it in the same style they use. This will likely increase the chances of your press release being published.

3. Join An Expo

Build your connections by joining expos, conventions, and other business gatherings. It can be a bit expensive to travel to join such events, but it is worth the hassle. You don’t just increase your business connections, you also meet people you can learn from.

Joining these events allows you to meet potential buyers, as well as, business-minded people who could be willing to help you market your business. Partnership opportunities are also possible. Once you have decided to join an expo, pick a spot near the entrance so people can immediately see you as soon as they enter the venue.

Make your booth stand out by creating unique visual materials. This is not the time to be stingy. Invest in good marketing materials such as posters, flyers, and business cards.

Are you ready to make it big? Well, don’t hesitate to start your journey now! Let me know what you have done to make it to a larger market, and what challenges you met. Just drop me a message.

