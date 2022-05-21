MANILA – Gasoline prices are expected to increase by as much as P4 while diesel and kerosene are forecast to drop by P2 next week, according to industry estimates.

Gasoline prices could go up between P4.10 and P4.50 per liter, while diesel could go down by P2.30-P2.50 per liter, and kerosene P2.40-P2.50.

According to industry estimates, the start of the driving season in America factored in the price increase.

China starting to ease lockdown restrictions was a reason for the price movement. – Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

Watch more News on iWantTFC