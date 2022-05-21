DOF, BIR halt creation of special audit task forces

MANILA- The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has suspended special orders creating special audit task forces to prevent duplication of functions, the Department of Finance (DOF) said Saturday.

This, after the row between Megaworld and the BIR, which sent an advisory on serving a closure order, only to suspend it immediately later.

The BIR earlier said the dispute stemmed from the Andrew Tan-owned company's initial refusal to comply with an audit following a dispute on jurisdiction over several properties.

The DOF said it also suspended field audit and other field operations "under the task forces authorized to conduct examinations and verifications of taxpayers’ books of account, records and other transactions."

This is to "avoid confusion" among taxpayers, the department said.

Revenue Special Orders (RSOs) and Operations Memoranda (OMs) caused "uncertainty" for taxpayers, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said in a statement.

Revenue districts of the registered taxpayers will instead handle current audits and investigations.

“We are working with the BIR to review these issuances and ensure these do not create redundancies and cause taxpayer confusion,” Dominguez said, adding that they will 'ultimately' be revoked by BIR if found to be violating revenue administration orders (RAOs).

The DOF said task forces are barred from conducting field audit or field operations, business visits in execution of "any letter of authority/audit notices, letter notices or mission orders should be conducted by the task forces."