Heads up! Twitter rolls out new account verfication application policy

A Twitter verification application request will appear on users' account settings in the next few weeks. Handout

MANILA - Twitter said Friday it would begin the rollout of new verification application and review process for elibigle accounts on its platform.

Starting May 21, a new set of guidelines, "shaped by the public feedback", in the application and review process will be rolled out, Twitter said in a statement.

The following are eligible to apply for a verified account:

● Government

● Companies, brands, and organizations

● News organizations and journalists

● Entertainment

● Sports and gaming

● Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

"Today’s application rollout marks the next milestone in our plans to give more transparency, credibility, and clarity to verification on Twitter," the platform said.

"These verification guidelines are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall," it added.

Applicants must have a complete account name or a profile name, a profile image and either a confirmed email address or phone number, Twitter said.

Accounts must also be active within the last 6 months and "have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules," it said.

Over the next few weeks, Twitter users will start to see a "new verification application" directly in the account settings tab.

HOW IT WORKS

Once an application has been submitted, an email response can be expected within a few days to a few weeks depending on the volume of applications.

Once the application is approved, a blue badge will automatically appear on the profile. Users can reapply after 30 days upon receipt of the decision, it said.

The blue badge helps users distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are high public interests, the platform said.

"It gives people on Twitter more context about who they’re having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations," Twitter added.

All accounts, including those verified, should follow Twitter rules. Those who violate policies are subject may lose their blue badge, it said.

More categories for eligible account verification will be introduced later this year such as scientists, academics and religious leaders, Twitter said.



