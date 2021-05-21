Gov't efforts boost tax revenues in first quarter 2021, says DOF

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) employees assist taxpayers at a tax filing center at Fisher Mall in Quezon City on April 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines' tax revenues rose by 0.9 percent in the first quarter due to increased collection and various government efforts despite the decline in the gross domestic product, the Department of Finance said Friday.

Tax revenues rose as the Bureau of Internal Revenue increased collections by 0.2 percent while the Bureau of Customs' collections rose by 2.7 percent, the DOF said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently enacted measures to support fiscal policies and to help maintain the country's strong macroeconomic conditions.

Duterte signed the CREATE bill to lower corporate income taxes. He also enacted into law the FIST bill, which would help banks offload bad loans, among others.

"The fiscal reforms adopted by the Duterte administration boosted the tax effort to its highest first quarter level in history," the DOF said.

"These reforms made the country one of the few emerging economies to maintain investment-grade rating and avoid a credit rating downgrade which would have pushed up interest rates and delayed nascent economic recovery," it added.

Other taxes, including motor vehicle taxes and forestry charges, also rose by 10.8 percent, the agency said.

Non-tax revenues declined by 50.6 percent as dividend remittances normalized due to 2020's "huge dividend remittances" from government-owned and controlled corporations as mandated by the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act as well as the Treasury income reduced by lower interest rates.

National government revenues dropped 8.7 percent in the first quarter as the country continued to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOF said expenditures rose by 19.9 percent to continue to support programs in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's GDP shrank 4.2 percent in the first quarter, an improvement from -8.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

