Elon Musk says all transport, apart from rockets, will be electric in future
Reuters
Posted at May 21 2021 04:47 PM
MOSCOW - Elon Musk said on Friday that all transport will be electric in the future, with the exception of rockets.
He made the comments via video link to a forum in Russia.
RELATED VIDEO:
More details to follow.
ANC, ANC Top, Elon Musk, electric vehicle, Tesla, SpaceX, rocket, electric vehicle
- /news/05/21/21/duterte-nikkei-2021-covid-disputes
- /video/news/05/21/21/senior-health-workers-comorbities-pfizer-covid-vaccine
- /sports/05/21/21/athletics-kristina-knott-bags-2-silver-medals-in-italian-meet
- /business/05/21/21/bpo-sector-included-a4-priority-list-covid-19-vaccine
- /life/05/21/21/miss-universe-japan-aisha-tochigi-shows-love-for-best-roommate-rabiya-mateo