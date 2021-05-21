Home  >  Business

Elon Musk says all transport, apart from rockets, will be electric in future

Reuters

Posted at May 21 2021 04:47 PM

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. Michele Tantussi, Reuters/File

MOSCOW - Elon Musk said on Friday that all transport will be electric in the future, with the exception of rockets.

He made the comments via video link to a forum in Russia.

RELATED VIDEO: 

Watch more in iWantTFC

 More details to follow. 
 

Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   Elon Musk   electric vehicle   Tesla   SpaceX   rocket   electric vehicle  

BRAND NEWS