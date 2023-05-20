PH has more untapped gas fields, DOE says

The Department of Energy on Saturday said the country has potentially many gas fields that are unexplored to keep the country's energy requirement up tab.

Interested investors may still tap on the country's oil and gas power sources, DOE Undersecretary Sandy Sales said.

"Marami pang mga lugar, hindi lang po Malampaya, ang mayroong mga potential para sa malalaking gas deposit," Sales said in a news forum in Quezon City.

However, Sales noted that the pending case on the Malampaya's gas project may disenfranchise potential investors.

“Ito iyong kaso ng income tax ng mga service contractor. Hanggang ngayon, hindi pa ito nare-resolve at nagiging malaking ‘overhang’ sa mga potential investors,” Sales said.

This stemmed from the Commission on Audit's interpretation of the Malampaya's income tax payment, which they think should not have been charged in Philippine government's shares.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently signed the renewal of Service Contract (SC) No. 38 for the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project, and the government will have to sign the contract renewal to produce the remaining gas reserve after 2024.