MANILA - Max's Group Inc said it maintained profitability in the first quarter despite the omicron surge with a net income of P42 million by expanding its revenue streams beyond brick-and-mortar stores.

It "nearly doubled" last year's P22 million in the same period despite the tightening of restrictions in January to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases, the casual dining restaurant operator told the stock exchange.

Systemwide sales reached P3.55 billion while revenues hit P2.17 billion for the period, it said.

Local sales remain tempered by the January lockdown but its international business has already surpassed the pre-pandemic levels, Max's said.

"Our results for Q1, even more markedly so in March, are an indication of strong demand from our brands and patronage of our core of the core, which are available both in traditional brick-and-mortar spaces and expanded to business-to-business and off-premise platforms, MGI Chief Executive Officer Robert Ramon Trota said.

Max's President Ariel Fermin said the company would continue to expand beyond brick-and-mortar across all available channels as consumer behavior shifts.

It has forayed into cloud kitchen, retail outlets, e-commerce platforms as well as manufacturing spaces, Fermin said.

The company operates Max's and Pancake House, among others.

As of March 2022, Max's network is comprised of 601 Philippine sites and 62 stores in North America, Middle East and Asia.

