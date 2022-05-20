A shop assistant closes her drinking restaurant at a tiny Shinjuku drinking street in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2021. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.1 percent in April, the most since 2015, official data showed Friday, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.

The year-on-year figure for the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, last reached above 2.0 percent in March 2015.

