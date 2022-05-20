Home > Business Japan prices rose 2.1 percent in April, most since 2015: data Agence France-Presse Posted at May 20 2022 08:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A shop assistant closes her drinking restaurant at a tiny Shinjuku drinking street in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2021. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.1 percent in April, the most since 2015, official data showed Friday, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar. The year-on-year figure for the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, last reached above 2.0 percent in March 2015. Japan to lift COVID nonresident foreigner entry ban for Philippines, 105 nations Japan first-quarter GDP shrank as omicron wave hit Tokyo falls to world's 4th most expensive city for expats: survey RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, inflation Read More: inflation consumer price index consumer prices Japan inflation Japan Tokyo /classified-odd/05/20/22/dahil-sa-bangungot-mga-kawatan-isinauli-ang-nakaw-na-rebulto-sa-india/business/05/20/22/cebu-pacific-eyes-restart-of-intl-flights-from-cebu/video/news/05/20/22/how-wage-board-computed-p33-wage-hike-for-ncr/business/05/20/22/boeings-starliner-launches-for-iss-in-key-test/business/05/20/22/maxs-group-has-profitable-q1-despite-omicron-surge