Japan prices rose 2.1 percent in April, most since 2015: data

Agence France-Presse

Posted at May 20 2022 08:42 AM

A shop assistant closes her drinking restaurant at a tiny Shinjuku drinking street in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2021 Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File
TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.1 percent in April, the most since 2015, official data showed Friday, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.

The year-on-year figure for the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, last reached above 2.0 percent in March 2015.

