First Gen to spend $530 million for capex



MANILA - First Gen confirmed on Thursday that it expects to spend $530 million or around P25.4 billion in capital expenditures this year.

In a disclosure to the stock market, the clean energy firm said the capex will be primarily driven by Energy Development Corporation (EDC); the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal Project to be located in the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City; and the Aya Pumped Storage Project in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija.

First Gen said EDC is planning to spend $280 million to catch up on its drilling and investments, as the pandemic resulted in the postponement of key activities last year.

This figure also includes the CAPEX for the development of EDC’s 3.6MW Mindanao 3 and 29MW Palayan Bayan projects.

The LNG Terminal Project has $120 million in capex in 2021 as it begins construction, and is looking to be ready to declare commercial operations by the hired quarter of next year.

"For Project Aya, the company expects to spend $60 million this year as we continue development work for the project," First Gen said.

