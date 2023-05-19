LIST: PAL's updated list of terminal assignments starting June 16



MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Friday its international flights will use the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 starting June 16.

"Starting June 16, 2023, all Philippine Airlines international flights at Terminal 2 will depart from and arrive at Terminal 1 of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)," PAL said in a statement.

"The transfer of all PAL international flights to NAIA Terminal 1 is part of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) terminal reassignment initiative to ease passenger congestion at all terminals," it added.

Updated list of international flights to use Terminal 1:

Bangkok

Beijing

Brisbane

Busan

Fukuoka

Guangzhou

Tokyo (Haneda)

Hong Kong

Jakarta

Jinjiang

Osaka (Kansai)

Kuala Lumpur

Macau

Melbourne

Nagoya

Tokyo (Narita)

Perth

Port Moresby

Seoul (Incheon)

Shanghai

Sydney

Taipei

Xiamen

PAL said shuttle buses between Terminals 1 and 2 would be available for passengers with connecting flights in other terminals.

Starting June 16, departures and arrivals of domestic flights, meanwhile, will be at the NAIA Terminal 2, PAL said.

For flights departing on or before June 15, these are the schedules:



MANILA DEPARTURES (Until June 15)

NAIA Terminal 2, for all PAL international flights except flights to the United States and Guam, Toronto, Vancouver, Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, Bali, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Phnom Penh, and Singapore.



MANILA ARRIVALS (Until June 15)

