LIST: PAL's updated list of terminal assignments starting June 16

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Friday its international flights will use the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 starting June 16.
"Starting June 16, 2023, all Philippine Airlines international flights at Terminal 2 will depart from and arrive at Terminal 1 of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)," PAL said in a statement.
"The transfer of all PAL international flights to NAIA Terminal 1 is part of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) terminal reassignment initiative to ease passenger congestion at all terminals," it added.
Updated list of international flights to use Terminal 1:
- Bangkok
- Beijing
- Brisbane
- Busan
- Fukuoka
- Guangzhou
- Tokyo (Haneda)
- Hong Kong
- Jakarta
- Jinjiang
- Osaka (Kansai)
- Kuala Lumpur
- Macau
- Melbourne
- Nagoya
- Tokyo (Narita)
- Perth
- Port Moresby
- Seoul (Incheon)
- Shanghai
- Sydney
- Taipei
- Xiamen
PAL said shuttle buses between Terminals 1 and 2 would be available for passengers with connecting flights in other terminals.
Starting June 16, departures and arrivals of domestic flights, meanwhile, will be at the NAIA Terminal 2, PAL said.
For flights departing on or before June 15, these are the schedules:
MANILA DEPARTURES (Until June 15)
- NAIA Terminal 2, for all PAL international flights except flights to the United States and Guam, Toronto, Vancouver, Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, Bali, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Phnom Penh, and Singapore.
MANILA ARRIVALS (Until June 15)
- NAIA Terminal 2 for all PAL international flights except flights to the United States and Guam, Toronto, Vancouver, Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, Bali, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Phnom Penh, and Singapore.
- Flights departing from Seoul (PR 469), Busan (PR 419) and Taipei (PR 895) on June 15 will arrive at Terminal 1.
- PAL says hitting 95-percent pre-pandemic capacity during Holy Week 2023
- PAL books P7.4 billion operating income in Q1
- PAL eyes reactivation of entire fleet by year end
RELATED VIDEO