Globe says boosting SIM registration efforts in Vis-Min

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Friday it is focused on its SIM registration efforts in areas in the Visayas and Mindanao with low turnout while calling for government support in underserved areas.

As of May 10, some 95 million out of the total 168 million SIMs have been registered, according to the Department of Information and Communications Technology. Unregistered users have until July 26 to comply with the mandatory registration.

Globe said it has partnered with local government units to expand assisted registration sites.

“We have seen the lowest number of SIM registrations in Visayas and Mindanao, especially in rural areas. Our efforts to educate and encourage people to register are ongoing, and we are working with LGUs to make the process more accessible for those who need assistance,” Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business said.

Globe’s General Counsel Froilan Castelo, meanwhile, urged the government to support infrastructure rollout in missionary areas such as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Maraw and other regions "where telcos have a weak presence."

He said the LGUs may provide access to SIM registration venues, on-site registration assistance and training for local agents to facilitate the process as well as expedite provisioning of IDs for those who do not have government IDs which is a vital requirement for registration.

Users must register using the GlobeOne app and its SIM registration portal at https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg.

