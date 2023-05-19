As onion prices rise, stakeholders push SRP

MANILA - Farmers groups and other agriculture stakeholders on Friday agreed that a suggested retail price of P150 per kilo for red onions and P140 a kilo for white onions should be imposed amid the rising price of the commodity.

"We are ready as soon as it is approved, if this is approved within the day, we are ready to implement it together with the stakeholders by Monday," said Department of Agriculture Spokesperson Kristine Evangelista.

Evangelista said SRP for white onions is lower because it's cheaper to store them.

DA Senior Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban is yet to approve the proposal.

But Evangelista said stakeholders have agreed to the proposed measure.

"Ito naman po ay sinang-ayunan ng ating mga stakeholders na kumakatawan sa mga traders para ito po yung guide nila na dapat ganun lamang ang presyo ng ating mga sibuyas na lalabas from the cold storage," she said.

The retail price of onions hit P200 per kilo recently, double than its March price.

