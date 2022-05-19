Hostesses stand on a Tancent company booth on the Big Data Expo in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, May 26, 2021. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE/File

HONG KONG - Shares in Chinese internet giant Tencent fell more than 8 percent on Thursday morning after it reported lackluster results for the first quarter.

The firm's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged as much as 8.4 percent in early trading, a day after it posted its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2004.

More details to follow.

