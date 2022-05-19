Australia posts 3.9 percent jobless rate, 48-year low ahead of election

A pedestrian walks past the Sydney Opera House during wet weather in Sydney, Australia, 10 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia posted its lowest jobless rate in 48 years on Thursday, a potential boost to Prime Minister Scott Morrison two days ahead of tightly contested federal elections.

The unemployment rate dipped to 3.9 percent, the official statistics body said, the lowest rate since 1974.

