Australia posts 3.9 percent jobless rate, 48-year low ahead of election

Agence France-Presse

Posted at May 19 2022 10:31 AM

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia posted its lowest jobless rate in 48 years on Thursday, a potential boost to Prime Minister Scott Morrison two days ahead of tightly contested federal elections.

The unemployment rate dipped to 3.9 percent, the official statistics body said, the lowest rate since 1974.