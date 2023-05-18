Home  >  Business

95 million SIMs registered as of May 10: DICT

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 18 2023 09:23 AM | Updated as of May 18 2023 09:46 AM

A total of 95 million SIMs have been registered as of May 10, Department of Information and Communication Technology Secretary Ivan Uy said on Thursday.

The total is about 90 percent of the expected 100 to 110 million potential registrants out of the total 168 million active SIMs in the country, Uy told Teleradyo. 

Uy said Filipinos should take advantage of the SIM registration deadline which was extended until July 26. 

He said while the SIM registration is ongoing, Filipinos must remain vigilant to avoid becoming victims to scammers that are using fake SIM registration sites to collect personal data.

Official SIM registration must be done through official channels:

Smart - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph
Globe - new.globe.com.ph/simreg
DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

