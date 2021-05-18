Manulife says investment business delivered over 50 pct growth in Q1

MANILA - Manulife said its investment trust business delivered over 50 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2021.

The insurance firm said its subsidiary, Manulife Investment Management and Trust Corporation, operate various unit investment trust funds (UITFs) in markets in North America, Hong Kong and other parts of Asia.

Its UITF focused on North American firms delivered up to 70 percent growth alone, it said.

“Amidst the low interest rate environment, we provide our clients access to a diverse range of distinctive UITFs for them to use to grow their wealth and/or receive recurring income, as they navigate the new realities today and prepare for their future,” said Manulife Investment Management and Trust Corporation president and CEO Aira Gaspar.

