Filinvest Development Corp’s net income down in Q1

MANILA - Filinvest Development Corporation’s net income declined in the first quarter year-on-year as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on its businesses, the company disclosed to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

FDC said net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company of P2 billion, down 35 percent from P3 billion in the same period last year.

The Gotianun family-led conglomerate said revenues and other income retreated by 23 percent to P16.6 billion due to the declines across the portfolio. Costs and expenses however also declined 23 percent to P13 billion following cost-cutting measures.

FDC President and CEO Josephine Gotianun-Yap said the company’s path of recovery “will be volatile” because of the continuing challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“It is worth noting however that times of crisis are also times of opportunity for strong, forward-thinking companies. We are using this time to focus on building scale while leveraging on the strong foundation and franchise we have built across our portfolio of businesses,” Yap said.

The company said EastWest Bank delivered a net income contribution to the group of P2.0 billion, equivalent to 61 percent of FDC’s bottom line.

“This was followed by the property business, composed of the real estate and hospitality segments, which delivered a combined P641 million or 20 percent of total. The power subsidiary contributed P463 million in net income or 14 percent of total, while the balance of 5 percent came from other business,” FDC added.

FDC said it is looking at infrastructure and sustainable solutions such as solar energy, water and wastewater projects to expand its current portfolio.

“Prospects for 2021 remain uncertain but we are hopeful that the economy can bounce back once community quarantines are relaxed. We recognize that crucial to a robust economic recovery is renewed business and consumer confidence,” Yap said.

She added that the company supports reopening the economy and fast-tracking the vaccination program.

