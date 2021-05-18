Almost 6,000 hotel rooms open for staycation in NCR: Tourism



MANILA - A total of 5,986 rooms from 13 staycation hotels in the National Capital Region (NCR) are open to guests while NCR Plus is under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions, the Department of Tourism said on Tuesday.

The 13 staycation hotels in NCR are Grand Hyatt Hotel, Okada Manila Hotel, Shangri-la at the Fort, Nobu Hotel, Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila, EDSA Shangri-la Manila, Solaire Resort, Hyatt Regency and Nuwa Hotel of City of Dreams, The Peninsula Manila, Aruga by Rockwell, Sheraton Manila Hotel, and Hilton Manila.

NCR Plus refers to Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

"While the IATF allowed our request to permit leisure travel under the current quarantine condition, we would like to remind everyone that the health and safety of our guests and tourism workers remain the utmost priority," said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

She added that the hotels have been inspected and oriented on the new normal protocols.

Only guests from within the NCR Plus area are allowed to book the staycation hotels, and guests must not be below 18 or above 65 years old.

Puyat said the staycation hotels are not currently utilized as COVID-19 quarantine facilities.

RELATED VIDEO