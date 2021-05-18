5 smartphones with style and performance

In a period of increased digital activity, going after your online passions need not be expensive. From gaming to photography and entertainment, there are different smartphone options that can fit within any budget.

Stylish designs, crystal clear displays, and 5000mAh-powered batteries make the vivo Y series an exciting lineup of innovative smartphones, fueling different passions and winning moments.

Since its launch, the vivo Y series has provided smartphone users with a lineup of budget-friendly devices that have stylish designs, crystal clear displays, and long-lasting batteries.

From the current Y series lineup, here are the five models that boost style and performance.

Projecting high-definition displays

For gaming and entertainment, the vivo Y20i provides an experience for smartphones under P10,000. The 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display is among the most vibrant in entry-level devices. It is paired with the smartphone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a big battery for lag-free, longer games.

Capturing fine moments with the triple rear camera

Another smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery and games capability, enhanced by the Multi-Turbo 3.0, is the vivo Y30. It also appeals to photo enthusiasts with its triple rear cameras; 13-megapixel main camera complemented with a 2-megapixel macro camera and another 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

Hyped up for all-day fun

The Y31's notable improvement from its predecessor, the vivo Y30, is its 48-megapixel main front camera. The triple rear camera, also with macro and bokeh support, is maximized for all-day fun with the phone's long-lasting battery and 18W fast charge. Making the Y31 more stylish is its 8.38-mm slim design, highlighted with a side fingerprint unlock.

Longer gaming moments

Designed specifically with gamers in mind, the Y20s [G] is supported with the Helio G80 Gaming Processor which loads game apps seamlessly and maximizes internet connectivity. Aside from being boosted with a powerful gaming engine, the smartphone also supports longer gameplay with its battery and 18W fast charge.

Powered up with a seamless performance

This newly-released summer of 2021 smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with HD resolution 1600x720. The side-mounted fingerprint unlock helps gamers utilize its Multi-Turbo 3.0-powered processor easily, and increases the availability of the dual camera to photo enthusiasts.

The smartphones from the vivo Y series are available in vivo stores nationwide. For more details, visit its website or vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.