Home > Business Japan GDP grows 0.4 percent in first quarter, beating expectations Agence France Presse Posted at May 17 2023 08:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Pedestrians cross a street in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, 24 November 2022. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA TOKYO — Japan's economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, official data showed Wednesday, helped in part by a recovery in inbound tourism after pandemic border restrictions were lifted. The figure beat market expectations of 0.2 percent, after the country's gross domestic product remained flat in the final three months of last year. Biden to meet Japan PM Kishida on Thurs. in Hiroshima: White House PH, Japan agree to bolster security amid China assertiveness Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade RELATED VIDEO Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, Japan Read More: Japan Japan economy first quarter global economy tourism tourism recovery pandemic border control /spotlight/05/17/23/possible-antidote-discovered-for-worlds-deadliest-mushroom/video/news/05/17/23/metro-manila-wont-reinstate-mask-mandate-for-now-mayor/life/05/17/23/nigerian-chef-baci-seeks-world-record-after-non-stop-cooking/sports/05/17/23/spurs-win-nba-draft-lottery-poised-for-wembanyama-pick/news/05/17/23/icymi-pinoy-panalo-sa-raffle-sa-uae-instant-milyonaryo