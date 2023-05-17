Home  >  Business

Japan GDP grows 0.4 percent in first quarter, beating expectations

Agence France Presse

Posted at May 17 2023 08:23 AM

Pedestrians cross a street in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, 24 November 2022. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
TOKYO — Japan's economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, official data showed Wednesday, helped in part by a recovery in inbound tourism after pandemic border restrictions were lifted.

The figure beat market expectations of 0.2 percent, after the country's gross domestic product remained flat in the final three months of last year.

