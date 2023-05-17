First Gen stockholders re-elect Board

Members of the board of First Gen Corporation, led by its Chairman and CEO Federico R. Lopez (fifth from left), pose for a group photo after they were re-elected for another term during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting and elections on May 17, 2023. Also in the photo are: (from left) Atty. Rachel Hernandez, corporate secretary; Manuel L. Lopez Jr., director; Alicia Rita L. Morales, independent director; Francis Giles B. Puno, director, president and COO; Richard B. Tantoco, director and executive vice president; Edgar O. Chua, independent director; Manolo Michael De Guzman, director; and Cielito F. Habito, independent director. Handout



MANILA - Stockholders of First Gen Corp have re-elected the company's board, the firm said on Wednesday.

First Gen Chairman and CEO Federico Lopez along with other members of the Board will be serving another term after this was approved during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting and elections on May 17, 2023.

Last week, First Gen reported that it recurring net income in the first quarter grew 52 percent to $89 million P4.9 billion compared to $59 million or around P3 billion in the previous year.

The company also said its revenues grew 14 percent in the first quarter to $652 million, or around P36 billion.

The higher revenues came from elevated fuel and Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices and an increase in volume of electricity sales.

First Gen has an installed capacity of at least 3,501 megawatts. Its power plants run on renewable energy sources like geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar; and natural gas.

First Gen and ABS-CBN Corp are both part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

