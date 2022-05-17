The Good Meat outlet in Libis. Handout

MANILA - Aboitiz Group on Tuesday said its food subsidiary Pilmico Food Corp aims to bring "The Good Meat" products to over 300 supermarkets by the end of 2022 in a bid to become the top pork supplier in the country.

In a statement, Pilmico said it aims to reach over 300 concessionaires and open more brick-and-mortar stores this year.

"This is in line with the goal of Pilmico Food Corporation (Pilmico), the Aboitiz Group’s food and agribusiness unit, to become closer to their consumers," it said.

Currently, The Good Meat supplies fresh cuts, marinated pork and ready-to-cook products to over 250 supermarkets including Puregold, Robinsons Supermarket, Marketplace by Rustan's Merrymart, Shopwise and Divimart.

Pilmico said it heightened food safety protocols and biosecurity to ensure "premium" and quality products coming from its facility.

“As The Good Meat aspires to be the leading pork supplier in the Philippines, we’ve been putting our efforts into bringing our products closer to our consumers," said Pilmico Vice President of Farm Sales and Meat Operations Henel Cabral.

"We make sure to follow only the highest food safety standards in our technologically advanced facilities so that more Filipinos can enjoy quality meats,” Cabral added.

To cater to the shift in consumer behavior, The Good Meat is also available in several e-commerce platforms such as its own website, Shopee, Lazada, Food Panda, Grab, Pick A Roo and MetroMart.

Food suppliers and restaurants earlier added ready-to-cook meals during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their products get to to consumers despite mobility restrictions.

