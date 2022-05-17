MANILA - Megaworld Corp on Tuesday said it is clarifying with the tax bureau an advisory sent to the media that said it would issue a closure order against the company.

The Andrew Tan-led group was the subject of a Bureau of Internal Revenue advisory sent on Tuesday that said "Request for Media Coverage" with the topic "Issuance of Closure Order Against Megaworld Corporation."

"We got hold of the media advisory regarding the closure order. We are currently verifying and clarifying this with the Bureau of Internal Revenue," Megaworld said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Megaworld Corp said it is currently "verifying and clarifying" a BIR media advisory that says "Issuance of Closure Order against Megaworld Corporation" set on May 18 pic.twitter.com/mH7CpWWLGs — Jessica Fenol (@JessFenol) May 17, 2022

Both the BIR and Megaworld did not release any more information on the matter.

The said BIR advisory states that the issuance of the closure order will take place on the morning of May 18.

RELATED VIDEO: