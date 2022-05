A man walks past a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) branch office in Bhayander, outskirts of Mumbai, India, 04 May 2022. India’s largest-ever Initial Public Offering (IPO) of LIC, opened for subscription on 04 May and will close on 09 May. Divyakant Solanki, EPA-EFE/File

MUMBAI, India - India's biggest-ever IPO, state-owned insurance giant LIC, fell seven percent from its flotation price of 949 rupees when it made its market debut Tuesday.

The long-awaited IPO -- delayed since March due to market volatility -- is a crucial step in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to "monetize and modernize" state-run companies and plug an estimated 16.6 trillion rupee ($213.5 billion) fiscal deficit.



RELATED VIDEO: