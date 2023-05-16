Villar idinipensa sa Senado ang panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund



MAYNILA — Sa pagpapatuloy ng interpellation ng mga senador sa panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), muling sumalang sa plenaryo nitong Martes si Sen. Mark Villar para depensahan ito.

Muling binigyang diin ni Villar ang kahalagahan na magkaroon ng

MIF ang bansa para magkaroon ng access sa mas maraming pondo para sa mas malalaking proyekto ng pamahalaan.

"I believe, we should always be trying to maximize government funds and this bill will give us a means in which to maximize our government assets and at the same time push our socioeconomic agenda that will yield us high yield of return and help us complete this much-needed projects faster for the people,” sabi ni Villar.

Natanong din ni Sen. Raffy Tulfo kung ano ang mga proteksyon sa ilalim ng panukala para matiyak na hindi ito magagaya sa sinapit ng investment fund ng Malaysia.

“We have many controls that would prevent such an event from happening such as - the board of directors which will be appointed by the president which will be chaired by the secretary of Finance. We also have representatives from the Landbank, DBP… We also have representative from the private sector. We also have the advisory council composed of the NEDA, DBM and the head of the treasury department,” sabi ni Villar.

Magkakaroon din aniya ng oversight members mula sa House of Representatives at Senado gayundin ang pagsasagawa ng internal at external audit sa pondo ng Maharlika Investment Fund.

Inusisa din ni Tulfo kung talagang hindi magagalaw ang pondo ng mga miyembro ng Social Security System at Government Service Insurance System sa ilalim ng Maharlika bill.

Sagot ni Villar, nakalagay mismo sa panukalang batas na hindi oobligahin ang mga government pension fund na maglagak ng kanilang pondo sa Maharlika.

“Para sa kaalaman ng ating mga kababayan - naka-express sa bill specifically that the SSS and any other government pension fund will neither be asked nor required to contribute to the Maharlika fund,” pagtitiyak ni Villar.

Ayon kay Villar, sa ilalim ng panukala, magiging automatic ang appropriations o paglalaan ng pondo sa Maharlika Investment Fund.

“Under the bill, this will be automatically appropriated as provided for in the law and the treasury will create the mechanism to do so,” dagdag pa ni Villar.