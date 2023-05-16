MANILA — DoubleDragon Corp said on Tuesday its first quarter consolidated net income grew over 10.83 percent to P520.09 million.

Consolidated revenues are slightly higher compared to the same comparable period at P1.72 billion for January to March, DoubleDragon said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"DoubleDragon continues to strengthen its position in preparation for the upcoming shift of tide to a fresh new cycle of economic boom years that should naturally follow after a major economic crisis," Chairman Edgar "Injap" Sia II said.

Sia said the company's cash position is at P9.03 billion as of March 31, 2023.

