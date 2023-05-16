9 out 10 Filipinos want gov't support in manufacturing: survey

Stratbase ADR Institute holds online forum on jobs creation in the manufacturing sector. Screengrab

MANILA — Nine of out 10 Filipinos want the government to help support the manufacturing sector, according to a Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Stratbase ADR released on Tuesday.

The poll, which has 1,200 respondents, stated that Filipinos want the sector to grow because it creates jobs and it also makes goods more affordable for Filipino consumers.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is committed to addressing issues in the manufacturing sector, said Trade Usec. Rafaelita Aldaba.

She said the government is beefing up possible investments in aerospace, automotive and electric vehicles, semiconductors and the processing of green materials like nickel, cobalt and copper.

“Manufacturing has always been a priority, but I guess right now we are more targeted in terms of specific sectors we are promoting in manufacturing,” said Aldaba.

But in order to grow, there should be collaboration between the acadame and stakeholders for skill straining, Aldaba said. With the emerging new technologies, workers need to undergo training to gain new skills.

Partnerships between universities and manufacturing firms can attract the right talents for the job, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines' Vice President Michael Guarin said.

“The framework for having a directly crafted or customized skills set specific to a manufacturing concern is already in the works, but is not yet implemented fully,” said Guarin.

Beefing up the manufacturing industry can also make the country more appealing to foreign investors Stratbase ADR Institute, economic columnist Andrew Masigan said in a virtual forum.

“There’s the issue of power costs, there’s the issue of labor, skills and capacitation, skills development, there’s the issue of logistics infrastructure. I must emphasize, there must be a series of reforms in the justice system,” said Masigan.

“We have to create the whole ecosystem to make the Philippines a more conducive manufacturing center,” said Masigan.

Masigan said among the issues in the Philippines that repel investors include burdensome immigration processes and customers procedures, weak justice system and the slow resolution of consumer disputes and labor cases

According to the World Bank, the manufacturing sector’s value added as a share of the Philippine GDP has been on a downward trend since 2000. It hit 18 percent in 2021, lower than Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

