Puregold books P2.15 billion net income in first quarter, up 6.5 percent

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 03:25 PM

MANILA - Puregold Price Club Inc on Monday said its consolidated net income grew 6.5 percent to P2.15 billion for the first 3 months of the year.

"This was fueled by the company’s continuous organic expansion of grocery retail outlets, diligent cost management and sustained strong consumer demand," the company told the stock exchange.

Consolidated net sales rose 2.1 percent to P38.51 billion as sales recovered from the lifting mobility restrictions, it said.

Puregold said it also opened 5 new stores in the first quarter of the year, which brought its total network to 504 stores nationwide.

