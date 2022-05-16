MANILA - Cash remittances sent by overseas Filipinos coursed through banks grew 3.2 percent to $2.59 billion in March 2022, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday.

"The expansion in cash remittances was due to the growth in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers," the BSP said in a statement.

On a year-to-date basis, cash remittances hit $7.77 billion in the first quarter, up 2.4 percent compared to a year ago, the central bank said.

Personal remittances, meanwhile, rose by 3.1 percent to $2.8 billion in March, which brought the first quarter level to $8.6 billion, the BSP said.

United States, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia contributed largely to the increase in remittances in the first quarter, data showed.

In terms of country sources, the US registered the highest share of overall remittances at 41.5 percent in the first quarter, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Taiwan, Qatar and Malaysia.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier said the remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are crucial in achieving an upper-middle-income country rating.

The Philippines is unlikely to reach that milestone this year, as earlier projected, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cut OFW jobs.

But with global economies reopening, Chua said he is hopeful that the Philippines could become an upper-middle-income country by 2023.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC



