Monde Nissin income down as meat alternative weighs

MANILA - Food manufacturer Monde Nissin on Monday announced its income declined in the first quarter as its meat alternative continued to be weighed down.

The Lucky Me and Skyflakes maker said its core net income attributable to shareholders declined by 11.6 percent to P1.9 billion in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago. Reported net income for the period declined by 17 percent to P1.9 billion.

The company said this reflected the decline in gross profit particularly in the meat alternative business, even as its branded food and beverage business grew.

Monde Nissin makes the plant-based Quorn alternative meat brand, which is sold in the UK, US and other markets.

UK and US revenues declined 1.9 percent and 33.6 percent on an organic basis in Q1, while foodservice grew 4.6 percent for the first quarter, Monde Nissin said.

The company said revenue from its meat alternative business declined by 4.3 percent “due to the continued category headwinds.”

Meanwhile Asia Pacific branded food and beverages net sales increased by 13.7 percent on a reported basis and 15.4 percent on a

comparable basis to P16.5 billion.

Monde Nissin CEO Henry Soesanto noted that the company’s noodles business had double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth.

“I am also happy to report that we are now beginning to see margin improvement as our higher cost commodity lock-ins have started to

expire and we expect further margin improvement as the year progresses,” Soesanto said.

He added that the company is “taking the necessary steps to address the current market situation” on its meat alternative business.

“Last quarter, we discussed the steps that we were taking to right-size our US business to better reflect current market realities. We are now similarly addressing our UK business, restructuring it to better weather the current category conditions while remaining agile and ready to benefit when the market for meat alternatives eventually recovers,” Soesanto said.

Monde Nissin plans to invest £40 million into their UK entity.

