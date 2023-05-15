Cash remittances up 3 percent at $2.67 billion in March

MANILA - Cash remittances sent by overseas Filipinos increased 3 percent to $2.67 billion in March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday.

The BSP said the growth in cash remittances in March was due to the growth in receipts from land- and sea-based workers.

Cash remittances coursed through banks from January to March were also up 3 percent at $8 billion, compared to $7.77 billion in the same period a year ago, the central bank said.

Money sent from the US, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were the main drivers of the growth in cash remittances in the first quarter.

The US posted the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, the central bank added.

Meanwhile, personal remittances were also up 3 percent to $2.97 billion in March 2023 from $2.89 billion recorded in the same month last year, the BSP said.

The Philippines is one of the largest recipients of remittances. Money sent back home by overseas Filipinos form one of the pillars of the economy as they drive consumption and shore up the country's foreign exchange reserves.

