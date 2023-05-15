BPI CEO wins in Communicator of the Year Awards

MANILA - The head of Bank of the Philippine Islands was honored in the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Asia Pacific’s Communicator of the Year Awards 2023.

BPI President and CEO Jose Teodoro Limcaoco won in the Executive Leader category.

Australian cross-cultural communication strategist Maryanne Kepui meanwhile won in the Senior Communication Professional category.

The award winners will be honored in person at the 2023 Communicator of the Year Awards ceremony during the IABC Asia Pacific regional conference “Fusion 2023: Making Waves Together” which will be held in Bali, Indonesia from September 4-5.

Limcaoco has taken efforts to shape BPI’s culture built on the bank’s core values of being nurturing, acting with integrity, being customer-obsessed, and pursuing excellence, IABC said.

“Banking is a business of trust, and we try our best every day to be worthy of this trust and confidence by living our core values—being nurturing, acting with integrity, being customer obsessed, and pursuing excellence—to truly make a difference in people’s lives,” Limcaoco said.

Kepui, who brings a multi-disciplinary approach to her work, is an accomplished senior communication professional who has applied her expertise to projects ranging from high-profile, national government change campaigns to multi-billion dollar hospital infrastructure projects and transformation initiatives for global mining companies, IABC said.

She has also served on numerous not-for-profit associations, including most recently as the secretary of the Australia Papua New Guinea Association.

“The communication function plays a pivotal role in shaping conversations, and influencing the narrative that follows to inspire action. As businesses define ways of working that encompass digitisation, sustainability and diversity and inclusion, the need for clarity and transparency is at an all-time high. This is where we, as communication specialists, can really shine,” Kepui said.

IABC has 11 chapters in eight countries and members-at-large in the Asia Pacific region. It recognizes every year outstanding individuals who have demonstrated communication excellence.

IABC APAC chair Jyoti Khan said this year’s winners have demonstrated integrity and excellence in their long careers as leaders who can communicate with impact.

“It is not enough to communicate well. What we need is to communicate with impact and actually influence and inspire others to act and make a positive difference in their own spheres of influence. It is clear that the winners this year demonstrated that. They did not just settle for good communication. They communicated with purpose and impact,” said Khan.

IABC APAC vice chair and awards director Kane Errol Choa said the winners have set an example for enduring success through communication.

“Through the varied experiences of the winners and how they wielded the power of communication in their careers, we revalidate the importance of recognizing and celebrating the transformative impact of communication. Effective communication is a critical component of any successful organization and our winners have demonstrated how communication can be a powerful tool to achieve organizational goals. Thanks to our awardees, we now have new leaders to emulate and learn from,” said Choa.

IABC is a global network of communication professionals committed to improving organizational effectiveness through strategic communication.