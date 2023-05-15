Bangko Sentral sees inflation easing to below 4 pct in Q3

MANILA - Inflation in the Philippines may ease to below 4 percent between September and October 2023, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said on Monday.

Inflation cooled to 6.6 percent in April 2023 after hitting a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January. Medalla attributed this to the government’s shift in importation stance.

“I think the importation stance of the government now will be weighted in favor of controlling inflation versus the tremendous pressure to do something with the farmers,” Medalla said.

The Monetary Board is set to convene the third rate-setting meeting of the year on Thursday, May 18.

Last week the International Monetary Fund said the BSP should hold out on policy easing for now as high inflation risk still persists.

"The BSP has hiked the policy rate by a cumulative 425 basis points to 6.25 percent, more than other emerging market Asian central banks.

After peaking in January 2023, headline inflation has gradually slowed in recent months, but core inflation has remained elevated,

calling for tighter-for-longer rates,” IMF said in a statement.

