Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack: source
Reuters
Posted at May 14 2021 02:30 PM
TOKYO - Toshiba Corp's European business has been hit by a cyberattack, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, with public broadcaster NHK identifying the perpetrators as DarkSide, the group the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.
The Japanese firm said it was investigating a possible hacking.
The stock was down 0.2 percent in afternoon trade.
The company is releasing its earnings and will give a strategy briefing shortly.
More details to follow.
