Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack: source

TOKYO - Toshiba Corp's European business has been hit by a cyberattack, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, with public broadcaster NHK identifying the perpetrators as DarkSide, the group the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.

The Japanese firm said it was investigating a possible hacking.

