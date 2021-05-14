Alliance Global lends leased land to Razon in support of mega-vaccination facility

Kevin Tan, CEO of Alliance Global and chief strategy officer of Megaworld is shown in this file photo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – Alliance Global Inc said Friday it has allowed Enrique Razon’s firm to use a parcel of its leased land within the Nayong Pilipino Foundation property as “temporary construction staging area” to show support in the proposed mega-vaccination site.

“We fully support Mr. Enrique Razon’s plan to build the Mega Vaccination Center, and in fact, we have already allowed the ITCSI Foundation to use our company’s property as their temporary construction staging area,” said AGI chief executive officer Kevin L. Tan in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Razon has proposed to build a P250-million temporary mega-vaccination facility on an idle land within the NPF property to aid the country’s inoculation drive.

However, former Nayong Pilipino executive director Atty. Lucille Karen Malilong-Isberto claimed the proposed land is an urban forest.

Alliance Global, through its real estate unit Megaworld, is also leasing a part of the NPF property, which is on the other side of a water channel and not on the part where the agency is planning to build a theme park, Andrew Tan’s holding company said.

Its leased area forms part of Westside City being jointly developed by Megaworld and Westside City Resorts World Inc, AGI said. I

The said land lease materialized in 2014 and is also “an idle land” across the NPF’s supposed them park, it added.

Westiside City plans to transform the leased land into a performing arts and theatre or the “Broadway of Asia.”

“No casino will be built in this area,” the firm said.

For its part, Megaworld has also allocated 10 different sites in Metro Manila and Laguna for additional vaccination centers, Alliance Global said.

Razon's vaccination site would have a capacity to inoculate at least 10,000 per day.

At least 70,000 or 1 percent of the private sector's Moderna COVID-19 vaccine order will arrive in June. Razon said they plan to use the vaccines 24 hours after they arrive.

