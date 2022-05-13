The facade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on Sept. 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said the contribution hike it would implement next month would be retroactive from January 2022.

The hike will raise the collection rate to 4 percent from the current 3 percent, the state medical insurer earlier said.

Members and employers who have already paid their contributions at 3 percent “are advised to generate the corresponding State of Premium Account for the paid periods so they can settle the 1% differential payments/remittances until December 31, 2022,” PhilHealth said in advisory.

The 4-percent premium rate means that for those earning P10,000 and below, a P400 monthly premium would be collected.

The premium ranges from P400 to P3,200 for those with a monthly basic salary of P10,000.01 to P79,999.99. It is a flat P3,200 for those who earn P80,000 and above.

Employers shoulder half of the PhilHealth contribution. But the premium contributions of domestic workers are shouldered solely by their employer, under the Kasambahay Law.

The Universal Healthcare Act mandates a 0.5 percent increase in PhilHealth contributions every year until it reaches the 5 percent limit in 2025.

But the COVID-19 pandemic prompted authorities to defer the rate hike last year, following public uproar over some P15 billion in PhilHealth funds that reportedly went missing, which the insurer denied.

