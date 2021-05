Japan gov't asks businesses to help with vaccination drive: Kyodo

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

TOKYO - Japan's vaccine chief, Taro Kono, met with a top official of the country's biggest business lobby on Thursday to ask that companies help vaccinate workers, Kyodo News reported.

Kono met with Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Vice Chair Tetsuro Tomita, who responded that the corporate sector would do everything possible to meet the request, according to Kyodo.

More details to follow.