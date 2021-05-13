Italy fines Google 100M euros for abuse of market position
Agence France-Presse
Posted at May 13 2021 03:49 PM
ROME— Italy's competition authority said Thursday it had fined Google more than 100 million euros ($120 million) for abuse of market position for shutting out a rival's smartphone app offering recharging of electric vehicles.
The anti-trust authority ordered Google, whose Android operating system and Google Play app store dominate the Italian market, to include in its Android Auto mobile system an Enel X app for users of electric vehicles, finding the US giant had shut its rival out.
RELATED VIDEO:
More details to follow.
ANC, ANC Top, Google, Google fine, Italy, Antitrust body, competition concern, Android, EV
- /entertainment/05/13/21/james-reids-soda-music-video-reaches-1-million-views-on-youtube
- /sports/05/13/21/vismin-super-cup-mac-cardona-fran-yu-headline-loaded-zamboanga-squad
- /news/05/13/21/roque-locsin-dfa-senators-julian-felipe-reef-sea
- /news/05/13/21/mga-alkalde-sa-surigao-del-sur-inatasang-manatili-maghanda-sa-bagyong-crising
- /entertainment/05/13/21/maxene-magalona-reveals-lockdown-forced-her-to-face-sadness-fear