Digital property management has huge 'scalable' potential in PH: stakeholder

The Ortigas skyline seen from the junction in Pasig City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Software company Inventi said Thursday digital software-based building and properties management has huge potential to grow in the country especially during the pandemic.

Digital property management is a software-based system that eliminates face-to-face interactions in managing building conditions and tenant concerns, Inventi managing director Joseph Tay told ANC.

Tay said they currently manage 100 buildings in the country. The company aims to tap "a few thousands" in the coming years, he said.

"The industry is as big as the number of buildings. This business model is scalable," Tay said.

In the Philippines, most buildings are managed in a "low-tech" model using physical files, folders and paper forms as well as face-to-face reports when something is needed to be fixed, he said.

"There is huge room for improvement, there’s a huge room of digital property management," Tay said.

"People would rather have as little interaction with the property managers and vice versa. There’s so much interest for facilities and property managers to give the tenants high level of convenience without the need to meet face-to-face," he added.

The cost for hiring the firm should not be a problem, Tay said, since they only charge a one-time consultancy fee and an affordable monthly service fee depending on a building's floor area.

Digital building management can easily become the norm as Filipinos are now used to electronic channels in e-commerce or fintech, he said.